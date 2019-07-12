Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.42 Million

Brokerages forecast that Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) will post $71.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chaparral Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.95 million. Chaparral Energy reported sales of $58.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will report full-year sales of $276.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.53 million to $290.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $359.45 million, with estimates ranging from $339.00 million to $387.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chaparral Energy.

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $49.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.56 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CHAP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.85. 587,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,589. The stock has a market cap of $267.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Chaparral Energy has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.12.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $1,794,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,916,339 shares of company stock worth $14,611,310. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Chaparral Energy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC now owns 8,808,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,890,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after buying an additional 532,429 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,843,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,988,000 after buying an additional 493,402 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,131,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after buying an additional 1,109,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,748,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 245,811 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chaparral Energy (CHAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.