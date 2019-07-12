Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $133.83

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.83 and traded as high as $136.13. Charles River Laboratories Intl. shares last traded at $134.40, with a volume of 2,675 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $604.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, Director George Massaro sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $131,642.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Barbo sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total transaction of $613,909.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,512.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,322. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 140,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2,663.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter worth about $403,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

