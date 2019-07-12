Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.48 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.44.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $41.34.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 47,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $1,000,587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 152,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,000 in the last quarter.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

