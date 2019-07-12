Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHWY. Wedbush assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.44.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 47,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $1,000,587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick purchased 90,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $1,980,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 152,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,000.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

