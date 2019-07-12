China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CHU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. New Street Research raised from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE:CHU opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.96. China Unicom has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 145.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 1.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 44,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 49.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

