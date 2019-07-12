Citigroup Raises Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) Price Target to $32.00

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

FII stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Federated Investors has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Federated Investors had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Federated Investors’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Federated Investors will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Investors news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,007 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $32,042.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 235,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,282.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 2,284 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $70,187.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,058 shares in the company, valued at $739,302.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,549 shares of company stock worth $3,204,195 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,019,000 after buying an additional 35,445 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,067,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,438,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

