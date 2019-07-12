Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

CFG opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 72,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

