Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Update

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,062,700 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the May 30th total of 1,197,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on JAKKS Pacific to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 98,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $303.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.85. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $428.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.99 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Linda K. Massman bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

