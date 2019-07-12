Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

NYSE:CDE opened at $4.42 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.37 million. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $43,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,389.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,750 shares of company stock valued at $120,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1,075.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

