Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $124.21

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.21 and traded as high as $135.27. Coherent shares last traded at $134.92, with a volume of 9,359 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zendesk from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Viewray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.01). Coherent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $372.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,464,000 after purchasing an additional 26,658 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,319,000 after purchasing an additional 89,701 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 614,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 262,497 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Coherent by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 601,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Coherent by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,565,000 after purchasing an additional 68,921 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

