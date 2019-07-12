Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Coherus Biosciences stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. 838,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11. Coherus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $23.43.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $135,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy sold 257,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $5,335,330.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $1,903.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,174,224 shares of company stock worth $25,317,332 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 107,870.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

