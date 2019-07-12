Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Down 8.1%

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) shares dropped 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.43, approximately 534,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 394,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

COLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $381.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 30.87% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $284,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,853.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $86,183.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,850.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,287 shares of company stock worth $1,136,087 over the last three months. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67,855.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

