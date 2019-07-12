Comparing CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) & National American University Holdngs (OTCMKTS:NAUH)

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) and National American University Holdngs (NASDAQ:NAUH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CIBT Education Group and National American University Holdngs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIBT Education Group 23.54% 10.03% 5.03% National American University Holdngs -30.34% -134.09% -45.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CIBT Education Group and National American University Holdngs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIBT Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A National American University Holdngs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of National American University Holdngs shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of National American University Holdngs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CIBT Education Group and National American University Holdngs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIBT Education Group $58.67 million 0.67 $15.61 million N/A N/A National American University Holdngs $77.18 million 0.02 -$12.16 million N/A N/A

CIBT Education Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National American University Holdngs.

Risk and Volatility

CIBT Education Group has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National American University Holdngs has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CIBT Education Group beats National American University Holdngs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training. The company also recruits international students for various kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers design and advertising services to the real estate industry. In addition, it invests and manages education related real estate projects, such as student hotels, serviced apartments, and education super centers in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About National American University Holdngs

National American University Holdings, Inc. owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education. It also provides courseware development, technical support, and online class hosting services to various colleges, technical schools, and training institutions in the United States and Canada. As of July 31, 2018, the company operated through 33 educational sites in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Texas; and distance learning service centers and administration offices in Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as through the Internet. In addition, it engages in the real estate business, which rents apartment units; and develops and sells condominium units in the Fairway Hills Planned Residential Development area of Rapid City, South Dakota. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

