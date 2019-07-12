Connect Coin (XCON) Price Hits $0.13

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last seven days, Connect Coin has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Connect Coin has a total market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $78,868.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connect Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001151 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00272263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.99 or 0.01399610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00026821 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00130194 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000807 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Connect Coin Token Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin. Connect Coin’s official website is connectingcoin.io.

Connect Coin Token Trading

Connect Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connect Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connect Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

