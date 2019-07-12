Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Shares of CONN stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.26.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Conn’s had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Saunders, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman Miller purchased 11,765 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $200,357.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 388,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,599.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,647 shares of company stock worth $480,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 5.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 229.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 186,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

