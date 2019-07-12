Contrasting BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) & US Gold (NYSE:USAU)

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get US Gold alerts:

1.3% of US Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of BHP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of US Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of BHP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares US Gold and BHP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Gold N/A -78.76% -76.31% BHP Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

BHP Group pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. US Gold does not pay a dividend. BHP Group pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BHP Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares US Gold and BHP Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Gold N/A N/A -$13.65 million N/A N/A BHP Group $43.64 billion 2.11 $3.71 billion $3.36 17.03

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than US Gold.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for US Gold and BHP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 BHP Group 3 4 3 0 2.00

US Gold presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given US Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe US Gold is more favorable than BHP Group.

Risk and Volatility

US Gold has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BHP Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BHP Group beats US Gold on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal. It also engages in the mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; provision of freight, finance, and administrative services, as well as trading, marketing, and support services; and potash development activities. BHP Group is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for US Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.