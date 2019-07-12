Cordy Oilfield Services (CVE:CKK) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.03

Shares of Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CVE:CKK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 39000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

About Cordy Oilfield Services (CVE:CKK)

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc provides energy and construction services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Heavy Construction. The Environmental Services segment provides clean-up, hazardous goods transportation, and containment services to the oil and natural gas industry, as well as to industrial and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cordy Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordy Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.