Cortex Price Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. Cortex has a total market cap of $26.36 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001500 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, DDEX, Huobi and Ethfinex. In the last week, Cortex has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00270620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.16 or 0.01408070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00026755 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00132042 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain.

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, DEx.top, DragonEX, Huobi, Ethfinex, CoinBene, UEX, CoinTiger, DDEX, BitForex, CoinEx and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.