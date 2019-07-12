Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 386.25 ($5.05).

Several analysts have commented on CSP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lookers in a research report on Monday. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

In other Countryside Properties news, insider W Simon Townsend purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($38,024.30).

Countryside Properties stock traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 298.80 ($3.90). 1,735,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,827. Countryside Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 265.60 ($3.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 356 ($4.65). The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 9.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 296.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Countryside Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

