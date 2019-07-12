CPChain (CPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.06 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX. CPChain has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and $1.07 million worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.85 or 0.01216470 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001435 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team.

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

