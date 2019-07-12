CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the May 30th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CPSH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.00. 16,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,804. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 17.08%.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

