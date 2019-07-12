Crave (CRAVE) Tops One Day Volume of $48.00

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Crave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, Crave has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Crave has a market cap of $79,396.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000076 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Crave

Crave is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 15,366,648 coins. Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crave’s official message board is forum.crave.cc. Crave’s official website is crave.cc.

Crave Coin Trading

Crave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

