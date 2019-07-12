Credits Price Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, Credits has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0601 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, COSS, WazirX and Mercatox. Credits has a total market cap of $9.77 million and $2.65 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00041110 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,579,138 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, COSS, Tidex, LBank, WazirX, Mercatox, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

