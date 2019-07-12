Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 399.42 ($5.22).

LON:CRST opened at GBX 365.20 ($4.77) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 357.75. The stock has a market cap of $938.28 million and a P/E ratio of 6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 410.80 ($5.37).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Octavia Morley acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £19,936 ($26,049.92).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

