Critical Review: Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) & SI Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIFI)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) and SI Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Get Northeast Indiana Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. SI Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. SI Financial Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and SI Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Indiana Bancorp 23.24% N/A N/A SI Financial Group 14.91% 6.77% 0.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and SI Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Indiana Bancorp $17.23 million 2.55 $4.17 million N/A N/A SI Financial Group $69.41 million 2.58 $9.56 million N/A N/A

SI Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Indiana Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI Financial Group has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and SI Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A SI Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.2% of SI Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of SI Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SI Financial Group beats Northeast Indiana Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. It offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans, such as home purchases, refinances, new construction loans, and home equity/home improvement loans; installment loans consisting of auto loans, personal loans, short term notes, and savings account loans, as well as RV, ATV, and boat loans; and commercial loans, including lines of credit, letters of credit, equipment financing, and construction loans, as well as commercial loans comprising revolving line of credit, term loans, real estate loans, letter of credit, and small business administration loans. It also provides debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking services, merchant services, and cash management services, as well as treasury management and merchant deposit capture services. In addition, the company offers various financial services to individual and corporate clients, including brokerage accounts, retail funds, and wealth management products, as well as insurance products and retirement plans. Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates three full service locations in Huntington; one full service location in Warsaw; and two full service locations in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The company is based in Huntington, Indiana.

SI Financial Group Company Profile

SI Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Savings Institute Bank and Trust Company that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand accounts, such as checking accounts; and interest-bearing accounts, including NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate, construction and land, commercial business, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers trust services, which include fiduciary, investment management, and retirement services to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and institutions; and life insurance products and annuities. The company operates 23 full-service offices throughout Windham, New London, Tolland, Hartford, and Middlesex counties in Connecticut, as well as Newport and Washington counties in Rhode Island. SI Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Willimantic, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.