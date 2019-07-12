CrypticCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $68,436.00 (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded up 38.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, CrypticCoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. CrypticCoin has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $68,436.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrypticCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CrypticCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.89 or 0.00784264 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00261317 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00069840 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 79.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00007870 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin (CRYPTO:CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrypticCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrypticCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.