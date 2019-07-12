CTS (NYSE:CTS) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE CTS opened at $27.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.29. CTS has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.46%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in CTS by 90.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in CTS during the first quarter worth about $342,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in CTS during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CTS during the first quarter worth about $271,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

