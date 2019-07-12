Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $119.56

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.56 and traded as high as $126.69. Curtiss-Wright shares last traded at $126.50, with a volume of 1,860 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $578.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

Curtiss-Wright announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Tynan sold 5,000 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 49.6% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.