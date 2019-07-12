CYCLEAN (CCL) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

CYCLEAN (CURRENCY:CCL) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One CYCLEAN token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and DOBI trade. Over the last week, CYCLEAN has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. CYCLEAN has a market capitalization of $266,254.00 and $32.00 worth of CYCLEAN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CYCLEAN Token Profile

CYCLEAN’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. CYCLEAN’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,451,267 tokens. CYCLEAN’s official Twitter account is @cycleancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CYCLEAN is /r/Cyclean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CYCLEAN’s official website is cyclean.io. CYCLEAN’s official message board is cycleanio.blogspot.com.

Buying and Selling CYCLEAN

CYCLEAN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DOBI trade and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLEAN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYCLEAN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CYCLEAN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

