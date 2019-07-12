Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Get Danaos alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE DAC traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,493. Danaos has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $143.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.18.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.29. Danaos had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaos will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaos (DAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.