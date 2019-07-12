Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $23.38, approximately 300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 33,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DWLD. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,088 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 768.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 144,681 shares during the period.

