DECENT (DCT) Trading Up 4.9% This Week

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. DECENT has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $771,687.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0583 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Bittrex, LBank and Upbit. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Bittrex, ChaoEX, BCEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

