Dent Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Allbit, Fatbtc and LATOKEN. Dent has a market capitalization of $70.98 million and $3.50 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00266887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.24 or 0.01404653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000826 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00130005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00025934 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000744 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,745,838,994 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Coinrail, IDEX, Bitbns, Binance, Liquid, HitBTC, BitForex, CoinBene, Allbit, Cobinhood, WazirX, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), FCoin, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Lykke Exchange and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

