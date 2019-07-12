Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAMXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.25.

BAMXF stock opened at $73.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.85. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $102.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.51 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

