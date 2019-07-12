DEW (DEW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $241.00

DEW (CURRENCY:DEW) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, DEW has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One DEW token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and OTCBTC. DEW has a market capitalization of $15.37 million and approximately $241.00 worth of DEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEW alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00279159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.97 or 0.01407638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000774 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00128980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00024248 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000908 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DEW

DEW’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,244,553 tokens. The official website for DEW is www.dew.one. DEW’s official Twitter account is @DewFund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEW

DEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.