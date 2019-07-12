DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Sells $877,500.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin R. Sayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total transaction of $796,440.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $694,380.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $713,460.00.

DXCM opened at $152.50 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.33 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.33 and a beta of 0.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. DexCom had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in DexCom by 4.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,010,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,333,000 after buying an additional 44,803 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in DexCom by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in DexCom by 230.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in DexCom by 1,493.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,239,000 after buying an additional 651,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 45,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of DexCom to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.65.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

