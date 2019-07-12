Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.00, 648,292 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,832,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on DBD. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

The company has a market cap of $731.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Arthur F. Anton purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $225,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $592,300 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 68,732.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 757,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 756,054 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 43.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,141,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after acquiring an additional 647,099 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,014,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,339,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after acquiring an additional 345,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 207,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 158,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

