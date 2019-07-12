Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO) Trading Down 0.6%

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.70, 6,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 5,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,946 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.50% of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TYO)

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

