Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD) fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.06 and last traded at $30.16, 4,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 36,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

