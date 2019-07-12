Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) Trading Up 0.2%

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ)’s stock price were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.58 and last traded at $42.41, approximately 1,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 229,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.20% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

