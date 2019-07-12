Discoverie Group’s (DSCV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DSCV. FinnCap dropped their price objective on Gooch & Housego from GBX 1,475 ($19.27) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set a corporate rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.93) price objective on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

LON:DSCV opened at GBX 405 ($5.29) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88. Discoverie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 324 ($4.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 429.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 6.75 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Discoverie Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Discoverie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

In other Discoverie Group news, insider Simon Gibbins purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,133.54).

About Discoverie Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

