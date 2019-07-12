Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) Short Interest Update

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the May 30th total of 214,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 12,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,449. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.60. Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter.

Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

