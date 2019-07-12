Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Short Interest Update

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the May 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of DGICB stock remained flat at $$14.50 during trading hours on Thursday. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. Donegal Group had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $196.21 million during the quarter.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

