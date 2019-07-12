Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.58

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 97470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPG. ValuEngine raised shares of United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $502.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.34.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 32.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,288.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw sold 391,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $3,663,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,031,588 shares of company stock worth $9,375,745. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Dorian LPG by 97.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Dorian LPG by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dorian LPG by 1,092.1% during the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,383 shares during the period. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

