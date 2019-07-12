DRAX Grp PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DRAX Grp PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:DRXGY opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. DRAX Grp PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23.

DRAX Grp PLC/ADR Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. The company owns and operates Drax Power Station that produces electricity from biomass located in Selby, North Yorkshire; and develops open-cycle gas turbine projects.

