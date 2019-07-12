Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Social Reality from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Shares of DYAI opened at $5.63 on Monday. Dyadic International has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.30.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dyadic International will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronen Tchelet sold 10,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $58,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.