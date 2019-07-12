Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Given $20.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $20.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 197 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NASDAQ:EBMT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.68. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $106.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter worth $471,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 57,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 62,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 24,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 144,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

