Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

In other news, EVP Ronald E. Kendall sold 4,500 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $83,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,511.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $140,806.25. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,788.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,748. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.45. 7,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,447. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.32). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

