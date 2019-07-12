Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

NYSE DEA opened at $18.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.32). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $151,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,547.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald E. Kendall sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $83,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,511.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,748 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 104,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 183.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 400.0% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

