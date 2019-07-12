Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives $89.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 239,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 40,749 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,304,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,387,000 after acquiring an additional 296,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,337. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.06. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $103.92.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

